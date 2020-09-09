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In Lies We Trust: The CIA, Hollywood & Bioterrorism - Documentary (2007)
Unshackled Minds
Unshackled Minds
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200 views • September 09, 2020
Dr. Horowitz is recognized internationally as the best-credentialed, most prolific, most controversial and articulate pharmaceutical industry whistleblower and consumer protector. This Editor-in-Chief of http://MedicalVeritas.org online journal has published more than twenty books, including three American bestsellers, dozens of peer-reviewed … See full bio »

This feature length documentary about medical madness, cloaked in bioterrorism preparedness, will awaken the brain dead.

It exposes health officials, directed by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), for conducting a “War of Terror” that is killing millions of unwitting Americans.

This monumental film exposes the agents and agencies behind: Hollywood films and the media creating a profitable culture of bioterrorism; the “War on Terrorism” used to control populations; the most lucrative war in history-the “War on Cancer”.
This documentary also explores: the onslaught of dozens of new immunological diseases and deadly flues; the “War on AIDS” triggered by contaminated vaccines; the anthrax mailings resulting in restricted freedoms, and sales of toxic drugs, deadly vaccines, and more.

Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement & discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care & know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
Keywords
healthcancervaccinesbig pharmahollywoodcianwopopulation controldocumentarywar of terrorcentral intelligence agencybioterrorismdr horowitzmedical madness
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