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Felicity Jackson: Seizures and Convulsions After Pfizer "Vaccine"
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177 views • March 27, 2022
A 29-year-old woman from Manchester, England was hospitalized after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Felicity Jackson, a creative director, got her second shot on August 24th and developed a whole host of symptoms shortly afterward, including – headaches, blurred vision, tremors, and sensitivity to light.
She was hospitalized on August 26th and has been in and out of hospital since then.
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https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/felicity-jackson-seizures-and-convulsions-after-pfizer-vaccine/
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Felicity Jackson, a creative director, got her second shot on August 24th and developed a whole host of symptoms shortly afterward, including – headaches, blurred vision, tremors, and sensitivity to light.
She was hospitalized on August 26th and has been in and out of hospital since then.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/felicity-jackson-seizures-and-convulsions-after-pfizer-vaccine/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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