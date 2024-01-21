Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
01.21.24 Ebola Vaccine Shedding In Colorado
channel image
Beer and Gear
77 Subscribers
244 views
Published 16 hours ago

* link: https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/ebola-vaccine-that-sheds-onto-infects

OOPS The Did It Again. Please share the article with your friends who are still masked up and living in denial. There is no reason to do in the US and it should be done on in a small isolated facility where the risk of containment breach is limited. It almost seems like they want to kill us off doesn't it.

Sharpen the pitchforks and light the torches time?

Thanks for watching

Big 3

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/

Keywords
ebolacoloradobatsbeerandgearvaccine-shedding

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket