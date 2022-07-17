Russia 'ACQUIRES' A HIMARS! Was It Sold Or Captured?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"Russian Spring" announced the entry of the American MLRS HIMARS at the disposal of the Russian Armed Forces: https://tinyurl.com/29n7ymo8
The Original Rumour from July 12th: https://t.me/iEarlGreyTV/2154
Claimed confirmation source: https://t.me/RVvoenkor/19812
Mirrored - iEarlGreyTV
Support iEarlGreyTV:
Support me on Patreon! - https://www.patreon.com/iEarlGrey
To donate via crypto:
ETH (ERC20): 0x3918098b9994d90c091a23bcf837994bb999e735
BTC (BTC): 1Mzi2LGa4f76qDA4FG7jEjR5KXsHhyQ97S
BNB (BEP2): bnb136ns6lfw4zs5hg4n85vdthaad7hq5m4gtkgf23 MEMO: 530988580
XRP (XRP): rEb8TK3gBgk5auZkwc6sHnwrGVJH8DuaLh MEMO: 537286775
XLM: (XLM): GAHK7EEG2WWHVKDNT4CEQFZGKF2LGDSW2IVM4S5DP42RBW3K6BTODB4A MEMO: 469929204
DOGE (DOGE): D6cYjCVxAQASqGe5UJyrWqi6bdZxUxKqFu
USDT (SOL): 8sXrE8zu3tix61AXUqt5btgU6CFzHCuxdKWNj8yGTGCs