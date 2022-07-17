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Russia 'ACQUIRES' A HIMARS! Was It Sold Or Captured?
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754 views • July 17, 2022

"Russian Spring" announced the entry of the American MLRS HIMARS at the disposal of the Russian Armed Forces: https://tinyurl.com/29n7ymo8

The Original Rumour from July 12th: https://t.me/iEarlGreyTV/2154

Claimed confirmation source: https://t.me/RVvoenkor/19812

Mirrored - iEarlGreyTV

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