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What The Hell Is Really Going On In Ukraine???
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444 views • March 15, 2022
With all the news flying fast a furious over the last two weeks, its time to take a look back and see how we got here. Mindy Robinson does a great job on explaining where we are at it under 15 minutes. With dozens of fake news stories being pushed out by the Ukrainian government and Russian news being banned across most platforms, it begs the question....is this war mongering just an attempt to cover up the crimes corrupt US government officials committed not only there in Ukraine but also here with covid? Original video can be found here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/lhRZ0HH3NR5r/
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