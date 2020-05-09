Ghost Town NYC – "Where's Your Mask?"

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It is now well established that the NYPD has virtual free reign to hassle, arrest or even beat up essentially anyone for almost any reason. The general public has also been empowered to question and antagonize individuals who choose, for their own medical safety not to wear a restrictive face mask. As we descend further into totalitarian control enforced by a police state, are New York City’s public servants and health care workers even following these ludicrous and illegally imposed edicts themselves?
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