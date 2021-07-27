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Laura Wells: The 100% Truth, Mind Blowing Info from Drs who Speak Out - Banned by YT [22.07.2021]
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72 views • July 27, 2021
Banned from YouTube - DL and share plz.
Note: DL from https://pastedownload.com/3/#url=https://rumble.com/vk6klb-the-truth-100-mind-blowing-info-drs.-speak-out.html
They would not accept me to Dl in 480p or 1080p so I had to Dl in 360p
Laura Wells Research, News, And Astronomy - 14 hours ago_
Knew YT would pull it ??
Link - (link within a link) https://www.patreon.com/posts/54140653
Just grab the link while you can and save it just in case this video is taken down
Share it where you can
Don’t want to directly share the link on my YouTube or they will likely pull it again.
So this is a link within a link ????
It’s sad, it shouldn’t be this hard to get the truth out there!!
LauraWells91 - Published July 22, 2021
Original title: The Truth / 100% Mind Blowing Info / Drs. Speak Out
https://rumble.com/vk6klb-the-truth-100-mind-blowing-info-drs.-speak-out.html
https://rumble.com/user/LauraWells91
Video Breakdown and time stamps
At 15 seconds into vid -Texas Senate Committee
At 4 minutes and 23 seconds former Pfizer Vice President ??
At 5 minutes and 50 seconds Dr. Robert Malone Inventor of mRNA Gene Therapy ??
At 16 minutes and 11 seconds another pro vaccine Dr speaking out. Wow! ???? Dr. Byram Bridle Viral Immunologist (breast milk & babies)
“We made a mistake”
At 23 minutes and 47 seconds Richard M. Fleming PhD, MD, JD
At 26 minutes and 2 seconds Dr. Larry
At 29 minutes and 58 seconds Dr. Lee Merritt
At 30 minutes and 30 seconds Stew Peters and Dr. Jane Ruby and Injected Proof / Photo Evidence
At 39 minutes and 44 seconds Stew Peters and Judy Mikovits who worked side by side with Anthony Fauci, she is super high up, she also cofounded and developed the first Neuro immune institute, she has co authored over 50 reviewed publications, holds patents amongst many other things. In her part of the video it’s ??- spike protein, shedding, vaccine COVID, Graphene Oxide, connecting us to the 5G grid, tracking, “to change behavior”, ????????
At 54 minutes and 11 seconds Facebook is killing people - Biden
At 55 minutes Stew Peters and DeANNA Lorraine Facebook censorship, door to door, monitoring text messages for vaccine misinformation.
At 58 minutes and 43 seconds CDC Hearing
At 59 minutes and 45 seconds educational video about this vaccine / must watch
At 1 hour, 7 minutes, and 37 seconds OAN news story report
At 1 hour and 11 minutes Dr Peter McCullough Vice Chief of Medicine at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas Texas speaks out??
They want the children. “Biggest human experiment in the history of mankind”
At 1 hour, 12 minutes, and 58 seconds Grant Shapps MP Transport Secretary speaks out
About the vaccinated.
At 1 hour, 13 minutes, and 22 seconds what a joke ??????? in that small study, more people died that were vaccinated instead of those that were unvaccinated ..and they said “that’s because the vaccine is good, but not perfect” ?????????
1 hour, 13 minutes, and 38 seconds Jen Psaki under the Biden administration saying the vaccines can still kill you
1 hour, 13 minutes, and 49 seconds “dying from COVID vaccine”
1 hour, 13 minutes, 58 seconds The world is a stage ?? what a joke
1 hour, 14 minutes, and 25 seconds track children’s social distancing by micro chipping them
1 hour, 14 minutes, 41 seconds “partly false” ??testing swabs, EO Ethylene oxide.
1 hour, 18 minutes, 34 seconds on this short part You will need to read subtitles but it’s important so I added it anyways. Skip if you’d like, but I assure you you’ll want to see the photos and read the subtitles.
1 hour, 20 minutes, 17 seconds my Patreon post and different things about the Graphene oxide from 5G to vaccines and tracking
1 hour and 25 minutes very short recap of us being “test subjects” and a big “trial”
1 hour, 25 minutes, 43 seconds from my Patreon post Human Experiments and testing! WAKE UP
1 hour, 32 minutes, and 27 seconds - where to find me
1 hour, 32 minutes, and 33 seconds - read and let that sink in
Last - Patreon, FB, YT - Thank you for watching
- Laura Wells
Ask yourself this .. If this was just an Anti-Vaxxer issue.. why in the heck are so many high up Pro Vaxxers speaking out against the Covid vaccines also!?
Because It’s not just an anti-VAXX thing!
That’s just what they want you to believe!
It’s a PRO science and PRO Safety thing!!
The high up people know and are trying to warn us but are being heavily censored!
- Laura Wells
--
Source:
KNEW they would do this!! Link Here
1,444 views Jul 26, 2021
Laura Wells Research, News, And Astronomy
17.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/M2MLDwGOnyQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6nL_PwNtiMrhz0vOdo70FA
Note: DL from https://pastedownload.com/3/#url=https://rumble.com/vk6klb-the-truth-100-mind-blowing-info-drs.-speak-out.html
They would not accept me to Dl in 480p or 1080p so I had to Dl in 360p
Laura Wells Research, News, And Astronomy - 14 hours ago_
Knew YT would pull it ??
Link - (link within a link) https://www.patreon.com/posts/54140653
Just grab the link while you can and save it just in case this video is taken down
Share it where you can
Don’t want to directly share the link on my YouTube or they will likely pull it again.
So this is a link within a link ????
It’s sad, it shouldn’t be this hard to get the truth out there!!
LauraWells91 - Published July 22, 2021
Original title: The Truth / 100% Mind Blowing Info / Drs. Speak Out
https://rumble.com/vk6klb-the-truth-100-mind-blowing-info-drs.-speak-out.html
https://rumble.com/user/LauraWells91
Video Breakdown and time stamps
At 15 seconds into vid -Texas Senate Committee
At 4 minutes and 23 seconds former Pfizer Vice President ??
At 5 minutes and 50 seconds Dr. Robert Malone Inventor of mRNA Gene Therapy ??
At 16 minutes and 11 seconds another pro vaccine Dr speaking out. Wow! ???? Dr. Byram Bridle Viral Immunologist (breast milk & babies)
“We made a mistake”
At 23 minutes and 47 seconds Richard M. Fleming PhD, MD, JD
At 26 minutes and 2 seconds Dr. Larry
At 29 minutes and 58 seconds Dr. Lee Merritt
At 30 minutes and 30 seconds Stew Peters and Dr. Jane Ruby and Injected Proof / Photo Evidence
At 39 minutes and 44 seconds Stew Peters and Judy Mikovits who worked side by side with Anthony Fauci, she is super high up, she also cofounded and developed the first Neuro immune institute, she has co authored over 50 reviewed publications, holds patents amongst many other things. In her part of the video it’s ??- spike protein, shedding, vaccine COVID, Graphene Oxide, connecting us to the 5G grid, tracking, “to change behavior”, ????????
At 54 minutes and 11 seconds Facebook is killing people - Biden
At 55 minutes Stew Peters and DeANNA Lorraine Facebook censorship, door to door, monitoring text messages for vaccine misinformation.
At 58 minutes and 43 seconds CDC Hearing
At 59 minutes and 45 seconds educational video about this vaccine / must watch
At 1 hour, 7 minutes, and 37 seconds OAN news story report
At 1 hour and 11 minutes Dr Peter McCullough Vice Chief of Medicine at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas Texas speaks out??
They want the children. “Biggest human experiment in the history of mankind”
At 1 hour, 12 minutes, and 58 seconds Grant Shapps MP Transport Secretary speaks out
About the vaccinated.
At 1 hour, 13 minutes, and 22 seconds what a joke ??????? in that small study, more people died that were vaccinated instead of those that were unvaccinated ..and they said “that’s because the vaccine is good, but not perfect” ?????????
1 hour, 13 minutes, and 38 seconds Jen Psaki under the Biden administration saying the vaccines can still kill you
1 hour, 13 minutes, and 49 seconds “dying from COVID vaccine”
1 hour, 13 minutes, 58 seconds The world is a stage ?? what a joke
1 hour, 14 minutes, and 25 seconds track children’s social distancing by micro chipping them
1 hour, 14 minutes, 41 seconds “partly false” ??testing swabs, EO Ethylene oxide.
1 hour, 18 minutes, 34 seconds on this short part You will need to read subtitles but it’s important so I added it anyways. Skip if you’d like, but I assure you you’ll want to see the photos and read the subtitles.
1 hour, 20 minutes, 17 seconds my Patreon post and different things about the Graphene oxide from 5G to vaccines and tracking
1 hour and 25 minutes very short recap of us being “test subjects” and a big “trial”
1 hour, 25 minutes, 43 seconds from my Patreon post Human Experiments and testing! WAKE UP
1 hour, 32 minutes, and 27 seconds - where to find me
1 hour, 32 minutes, and 33 seconds - read and let that sink in
Last - Patreon, FB, YT - Thank you for watching
- Laura Wells
Ask yourself this .. If this was just an Anti-Vaxxer issue.. why in the heck are so many high up Pro Vaxxers speaking out against the Covid vaccines also!?
Because It’s not just an anti-VAXX thing!
That’s just what they want you to believe!
It’s a PRO science and PRO Safety thing!!
The high up people know and are trying to warn us but are being heavily censored!
- Laura Wells
--
Source:
KNEW they would do this!! Link Here
1,444 views Jul 26, 2021
Laura Wells Research, News, And Astronomy
17.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/M2MLDwGOnyQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6nL_PwNtiMrhz0vOdo70FA
Keywords
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