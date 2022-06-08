Brain Computer Interface Is Already Among Us, the proof is all here and in the vaccine.

What can We do to save our Republic in America? Especially for Patriots trying to understand how? Many People know Jesus Christ and revival in America is the answer. But a fact remains, the enemy is trying to bring a brain / computer interface to the main stream media and transhuman / trans mind control victims. There is no excuse to accept or embrace this technology connecting Your every thought to the internet. 80% of Humanity is near extreme poverty, many millions of People are starving to death each year, what is technology doing for them? But Who takes so many people to eternal comfort??? We already know its Yeshua The Messiah of Mankind. Stay in Your Word, stay in His Name, stay in prayer, He will send strength each day!!! Credit: ShadBudge, Corbett Report, Whitney Webb (unlimitedhangout.com)