Support optimal brain and immune functions with Organic Reishi Mushrooms

Because of its bitter, woody taste, reishi mushroom is often used to make teas and tinctures. This potent herb can also be found in capsule form and in superfood protein powder blends.





To help you maintain optimal brain and immune health, the Health Ranger Store is offering clean and lab-verified Health Ranger Select Organic Reishi Mushroom Powder.





Our premium mushrooms are meticulously sourced for purity and potency and exclusively grown in the USA. Every batch is scrutinized using atomic spectroscopy and tested for lead, cadmium, arsenic and mercury, which are common contaminants found in lower-grade mushrooms.





Shop now at HealthRangerStore.com