Source:Is My Career More Important Than My Family?The enemy has destroyed and corrupted families for decades disguised as advancement, progress, and development.Am I ready to take back what truly matters in life? Or is this so-called advancement more important than family?Parents work so hard for the sake of family and children. Along the way,career and ambitions have blurred the purpose and reason… only to find out in the end that there is no longer a family to live and work for.Family matters! It is the reason why we work. Let us spend time with our children while they are young, and they will gladly spend their time with us and with their families when they grow old.Let us make it a point to rest during Sabbath. Let us spend time with our family and loved ones honoring God through this blessing, the family, that He has bestowed on us.