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🔷BILL COOPER...The ORIGINAL WHISTLE BLOWER 🔊 Part FOUR of Four 🔶UN-CUT🔶
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387 views • April 13, 2021
In part four, Bill discusses how Illuminati took over our government, and continues to this day. Says everyone in government believes in and supports the NEW WORLD ORDER, no matter the party.
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