© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CNN Media Coordinator states 'Zucker insists Tapper press Kellyanne Conway, "just f**king nail her"
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
462 views • October 17, 2019
In a new clip that we released today, CNN Media Coordinator, Christian Sierra, recounts a story about Jeff Zucker, stating:
“Jeff Zucker goes into the control room while Jake Tapper is interviewing Kellyanne Conway…”
Sierra says Zucker orders Tapper: “Keep going, keep going, keep going!” and tells the Executive Producer to skip commercials, extend 7-minute interview to 25 minutes…
Sierra on Zucker’s control room command: “Just f**king nail her!”
Zucker personally ordered CNN host Jake Tapper to press Kellyanne Conway in a live TV interview.
“Jeff Zucker goes into the control room while Jake Tapper is interviewing Kellyanne Conway…”
Sierra says Zucker orders Tapper: “Keep going, keep going, keep going!” and tells the Executive Producer to skip commercials, extend 7-minute interview to 25 minutes…
Sierra on Zucker’s control room command: “Just f**king nail her!”
Zucker personally ordered CNN host Jake Tapper to press Kellyanne Conway in a live TV interview.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.