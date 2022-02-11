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X22 Report B 02. 10. 22.
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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187 views • February 11, 2022
Ep. 2699b - Corona Offline, [DS] Scrambling, We The People Are The Cure

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The [DS] have lost the corona narrative, it is now offline and they need to back out of it quickly, the people around the world are waking up, we the people are the cure. The [DS] is scrambling trying to find something on Trump. The [DS] is using the same playbook as Russian collusion, producing information that is meaningless but trying to make it look like they have something on Trump. The trap has been set, everything they are doing, all the rulings will be used against them in the end, down she goes. 

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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