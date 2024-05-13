Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine: highlights of the week May, 6-12, 2024

▪️Russian troops have attacked energy facilities in the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime. The missiles hit Dobrotvir TPP, Ladyzhynsʹka TPP and Burshtynsʹka TPP, as well as the turbine hall of Dnipro HPP-1.

▪️Several more missiles hit the 330/110kV autotransformer in 330 kV Poltava substation. In Kremenchuk HPP, the hit fell at the head cover of the hydraulic unit No.4.

▪️Russian troops are working to identify and destroy Ukrainian aviation bases. In Dnipropetrovsk region, near Manvelivka, Russian Armed Forces hit an airfield, destroying two Mi-24 helicopters.

▪️Ukrainian units, in turn, continue to attack fuel and energy infrastructure facilities in Russia. The enemy struck tank farms in Roven'ky and Luhansk with ATACMS: four people were killed, 16 more were wounded.

▪️For the first time since the beginning of special military operation, Ukrainian drones attacked targets in the Republic of Bashkortostan, covering about 1300 km. Several drones damaged the visbreaking device on the territory of the local refinery in Salavat.

▪️The AFU also struck the Tovarkovo oil refinery in Kaluga region for the second time since March 15. As a result of the hit, four tanks with fuel oil and diesel fuel caught fire.

▪️At the same time, Ukrainian units attacked facilities in Crimea with unmanned boats. One of the marine drones hit a boat at the pier at the Vuz'ka Bay in Chornomors'ke.

▪️In special military operation zone, Russian troops continue to press Ukrainian units in several sectors of the front. In North Ukrainian direction, the enemy continues to establish positions along the border with Russia.

