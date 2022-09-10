IN THE UK 5G DIRECTED AND BEAMED MM RADIATION WAVES IS A "KILLAH" - BELIEVE BRUV! 5G IS A PATENTED MILATARY WEAPON NOT FOR HIGH SPEED INTERNET

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5G IS A PATENTED MILATARY WEAPON NOT FOR HIGH SPEED INTERNET
THIS IS HOW THEY ARE MURDERING YOU! -www.brighteon.com/4b1902fc-3095-4316-a64a-2cce843df3c4
THE 5G PAYLOADS PULSED FUSED INJECTED PEOPLE TO KILL THEM - https://www.brighteon.com/96d463f2-55f8-4e26-a8e1-fc6fd4543e03
USA CHEMTRAILES BANNED - https://www.brighteon.com/a34dab61-7a3c-4a9e-b169-9afbf52a3f87
WE TRACKED THE VACCINATED WITH OUR BLUTOOTH ON OUR PHONES - PEOPLE NOW HAVE A MAC ADDRESS LINKED TO BIG PHARMA/MILITARY BIO-METRIC TRACKING AND SURVEILLANCE ALL PATENTED THOUGH! BUT WITHOUT INFORMED CONSENT. - https://www.brighteon.com/4f6b6a74-a130-4647-a50a-7d49c0fb221e