WARNING Time Is Almost Up Get Ready To Go HOME
Daily Bread And Water
Published Yesterday

This WARNING video will be on all our social media. Everyday at 12 PM CST.



feel free to share this video.


The purpose of the videos is to shared The Gospel & wake people up 2 the fact that The Rapture is about to happen. To warn everyone while we can.


***LINK TO RAPTURE VIDEO***

https://www.brighteon.com/feb24cf7-99a6-4166-9bad-f909d489d858


***How to Be Saved***

"ABC's Of Salvation" & Sample Prayer PDF

https://drive.google.com/file/d/13mMtQvyuMzIOd_Dkmz8_UZ3HsDITIMAh/view?usp=sharing


Do you need prayer or have praise report?

To Request Prayer and/or Share A Praise Report

E-Mail us at [email protected]

or

Leave a comment or message on one of our Social Media pages


#EndTimes, #Jesus, #Repent, #Rapture, #Bible, #God, #LastDays, #Prophecy, #Christ, #Salvation, #Prayer, #Scripture, #Gospel, #BibleProphecy, #Grace, #Lord, #Heaven, #Cross, #Gone, #Missing, #Remain, #LeftBehind, #Disappear, #Family, #Friend, #Million, #Earth, #World, #Vanish, #WordOfGod, #Maranatha,

