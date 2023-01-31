Copyright © Elizabeth Marie

Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-alert-false-flag-smoke-mirrors/

Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "“Wars continue to brew on many fronts. Wars and rumors of war.

The world stands at the edge of annihilation, as humanity stands by, and watches. They do not realize what dangerous games that are being played behind the scenes."