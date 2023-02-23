Create New Account
Fire & Grace Church
Published Yesterday |

November 27th, 2022

Do not let anything take your crown of life! The difference between being a believer and being a true disciple of Jesus Christ is total surrender of everything in your life. Do what God wants you to do, finish the building.

"So likewise, whosoever he be of you that forsaketh not all that he hath, he cannot be my disciple." Luke 14:33

Keywords
biblejesuschurchscripturedean odle

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
