November 27th, 2022
Do not let anything take your crown of life! The difference between being a believer and being a true disciple of Jesus Christ is total surrender of everything in your life. Do what God wants you to do, finish the building.
"So likewise, whosoever he be of you that forsaketh not all that he hath, he cannot be my disciple." Luke 14:33
