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Black Star-SuperPlume-Covid Bioweapon Report for 2021 Newsletter 24: June 17, 2021
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880 views • June 17, 2021
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Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the first Earth-change Lull Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
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Earth has seen 705 days with 17 of the 7-magnitude earthquake events striking around the world (one every 41.47 days), when we should have seen 38.60 big quakes (Natural Resources Canada* one every 18.26 days: Upgrades to the Network) striking historically through the period (nine in 331 days, one every 36.78 days). The Earth has seen only two of the 6-magnitude earthquake events after May 21, 2021 the day our planet passed between the Sun and Black Star with this 6.1 Alaska Quake (05-31) and this 6.1 Indonesia Quake (06-03) that struck two Thursday’s ago at 10:09:55AM UTC. If we see none of the 6-mag quakes by Saturday night at midnight UTC, Week 17 will also have zero 6’s the 2021 Seismic Chart will have two zeros for two consecutive weeks. This has not happened for the 2019, 2020, and 2021, since shortly after the Sun-Earth-Black Star nearside-alignment quake in Week’s 14-17 of 2018, when Week 15 had only one of the 5+magnitude earthquake events for The Week the Earth Stood Still (video report).
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Dr. Richard Fleming Event 2021: Live From Dallas, TX
Submitted by Darren
On June 17, 2021
Watch video (scroll down): https://www.facebook.com/groups/465354813616374/permalink/1917073968444444/
Related:
Dr. Richard Fleming Website: https://www.flemingmethod.com/
Dr. Fleming’s YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX3QyQcD7CpH6VQIZl-WF1w
Masterclass on SARS-CoV-2 by Dr. Richard Fleming: https://youtu.be/ZJ0MYmKY8_U
Dr. Fleming’s Related Article (used in video):
Almost a third of recovered Covid patients return to hospital in five months and one in eight die
https://news.yahoo.com/almost-third-recovered-covid-patients-180255388.html
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THE HEALTHY UNVAXXED ARE IN GRAVE DANGER FROM THE VAXXED COVIDIOT SHEEPLE!
Submitted by Rich
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OZp1gjHmuNc7/
==
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 24 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
==
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]
http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
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FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
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WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the first Earth-change Lull Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
Earth has seen 705 days with 17 of the 7-magnitude earthquake events striking around the world (one every 41.47 days), when we should have seen 38.60 big quakes (Natural Resources Canada* one every 18.26 days: Upgrades to the Network) striking historically through the period (nine in 331 days, one every 36.78 days). The Earth has seen only two of the 6-magnitude earthquake events after May 21, 2021 the day our planet passed between the Sun and Black Star with this 6.1 Alaska Quake (05-31) and this 6.1 Indonesia Quake (06-03) that struck two Thursday’s ago at 10:09:55AM UTC. If we see none of the 6-mag quakes by Saturday night at midnight UTC, Week 17 will also have zero 6’s the 2021 Seismic Chart will have two zeros for two consecutive weeks. This has not happened for the 2019, 2020, and 2021, since shortly after the Sun-Earth-Black Star nearside-alignment quake in Week’s 14-17 of 2018, when Week 15 had only one of the 5+magnitude earthquake events for The Week the Earth Stood Still (video report).
--
Dr. Richard Fleming Event 2021: Live From Dallas, TX
Submitted by Darren
On June 17, 2021
Watch video (scroll down): https://www.facebook.com/groups/465354813616374/permalink/1917073968444444/
Related:
Dr. Richard Fleming Website: https://www.flemingmethod.com/
Dr. Fleming’s YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX3QyQcD7CpH6VQIZl-WF1w
Masterclass on SARS-CoV-2 by Dr. Richard Fleming: https://youtu.be/ZJ0MYmKY8_U
Dr. Fleming’s Related Article (used in video):
Almost a third of recovered Covid patients return to hospital in five months and one in eight die
https://news.yahoo.com/almost-third-recovered-covid-patients-180255388.html
--
THE HEALTHY UNVAXXED ARE IN GRAVE DANGER FROM THE VAXXED COVIDIOT SHEEPLE!
Submitted by Rich
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OZp1gjHmuNc7/
==
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 24 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
==
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]
http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
--
FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
--
WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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