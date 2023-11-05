Prophecies | CHINA, IRAN, TRUMP, AND REVIVAL - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.
Amanda Grace Oct 20, 2023
7:00-25:42
https://www.youtube.com/live/e5UwIZlQXmo?si=CO3z6n5-qxbI_hMZ
Tim Sheets October 29, 2023
55:26- 56:07
https://youtu.be/I_iM_HMck4k?si=DLROx545tEN4Hz4s
Robin D Bullock 11th Hour Oct 31, 3023
2:00:02- 2:01:55
https://www.youtube.com/live/peNtXcS2Grk?si=RnjS_7guEurOa5FM
Charlie Shamp Elijah Streams Oct 31, 2023 Received Word Sept 18, 2022
30:57- 37:53
https://rumble.com/v3suat4-charlie-shamp-praying-against-terrorist-attacks.html
Kim Clement January 24, 2015
46:28 - 46:54
35:27-39:33
https://youtu.be/EE7x6gOFh1s?si=pd2lKFllp2XibNTE
Donna Rigney Elijah Streams October 14, 2023
48:57-50:45
51:45-53:05
53:19-54:47
https://rumble.com/v3p15h4-donna-rigney-the-wicked-will-run-scrambling-for-cover.html
Dutch Sheets Sept 16, 2023
16:27-22:18
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wz9ZNsLSlzM&list=PLktX9QZIBf8EGXOdrD41w_LCpWehxOnUU&index=21
Robin D Bullock Intelligence Briefing Oct 28, 2023
1:31:31-1:39:20
3:08:08-3:12:03
https://www.youtube.com/live/R8edW-Wr2Nk?si=ko6eegroTaL9L63x
Robin Bullock Church International
https://www.youtube.com/live/Zty6-0tn_40?si=JSjUMtaOsiXkGGAW
12 decrees
John 1:1-14
Psalm 91
