💥Pascal Najadi calls for arrest of WEF members for forcing the 💉 on 5.7 billion people
Pascal Najadi, son of the WEF's co-founder, calls for WEF members to be arrested for their role in injecting a "bioweapon" into 5.7 billion people, from which he and his mother are now dying.


"We are billions of people. Let's just stand up and say stop. We will not comply."


"It's a democide, and you'll be judged. It will be corrected in the name of humanity."


SEE POWERFUL TRAILER HERE:

🍃 ⚡️Cutting off the Head of the Snake ⚡️ Trailer

https://rumble.com/v3qvrxj--this-is-powerful-cutting-off-the-head-of-the-snake-trailer.html

pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponplandemicmrna gene therapypascal najadivax injuries and death

