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SHOCKING: REAL LOOKING FAKE CACTUS IS REALLY A 5G RADIATION TOWER!!!
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291 views • December 26, 2021
5G millimeter wave radiation tower cleverly disguised as a Cactus
5759 N. 32nd st.
Paradise Valley AZ
Located on 32nd st. midway between Lincoln Ave. and East Camelback Ave. Paradise Valley AZ
After I took a great 5 mile hike in the Phoenix North Mountain Preserve(recommended for hiking fans and great views of Arizona), I was walking south on 32nd st back into the city and discovered another shocking desecration of an American icon.
A 5g radiation tower almost perfectly camouflaged as one of our Cactuses is grotesquely jutting out on the street.
Note: The City was gracious enough to place a large rock next to the huge millimeter wave emitter; so unwitting pedestrians, bicyclists taking a rest can absorb a large helping of cancerous, tumor inducing frequencies.
Crown and Castle will be sure to turn up the power when enough people get jabbed to get the zombie apocalypse going.
There are now hundreds of these cancer causing kill towers all over Phoenix.
I've found over 50 of them just in Northeast Phoenix and less than five public water fountains cause the government cares so much about our health...wink, wink;;
Operator: Crown and Castle
HOLIDAY FUNDRAISER
If you watch my videos and support my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism a $$$ contribution enables me to continue my work countering the globalist agenda to destroy our US Constitutional Republic.
Email [email protected] with your name, city, state and $ pledge amount for payment instructions.
Paid followers and subscribers receive VIP alerts, special advisory emails and personal consultations including help getting exemptions from mask wearing and the jabs.
Thanks for your support and watching my reports.
My investigations and activism are now mainly focused on securing the border, 1st, 2nd Amendment defense, jobs, businesses for legal US citizens. And I am very active fighting the death jab and 5g genocide.
Jonathan Adler
The Calaz Infowarrior
[email protected]
5759 N. 32nd st.
Paradise Valley AZ
Located on 32nd st. midway between Lincoln Ave. and East Camelback Ave. Paradise Valley AZ
After I took a great 5 mile hike in the Phoenix North Mountain Preserve(recommended for hiking fans and great views of Arizona), I was walking south on 32nd st back into the city and discovered another shocking desecration of an American icon.
A 5g radiation tower almost perfectly camouflaged as one of our Cactuses is grotesquely jutting out on the street.
Note: The City was gracious enough to place a large rock next to the huge millimeter wave emitter; so unwitting pedestrians, bicyclists taking a rest can absorb a large helping of cancerous, tumor inducing frequencies.
Crown and Castle will be sure to turn up the power when enough people get jabbed to get the zombie apocalypse going.
There are now hundreds of these cancer causing kill towers all over Phoenix.
I've found over 50 of them just in Northeast Phoenix and less than five public water fountains cause the government cares so much about our health...wink, wink;;
Operator: Crown and Castle
HOLIDAY FUNDRAISER
If you watch my videos and support my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism a $$$ contribution enables me to continue my work countering the globalist agenda to destroy our US Constitutional Republic.
Email [email protected] with your name, city, state and $ pledge amount for payment instructions.
Paid followers and subscribers receive VIP alerts, special advisory emails and personal consultations including help getting exemptions from mask wearing and the jabs.
Thanks for your support and watching my reports.
My investigations and activism are now mainly focused on securing the border, 1st, 2nd Amendment defense, jobs, businesses for legal US citizens. And I am very active fighting the death jab and 5g genocide.
Jonathan Adler
The Calaz Infowarrior
[email protected]
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