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Madison G. Gilbert: Fed Up with Incompetence in Washington
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10 views • March 09, 2022
A staunch Trump supporter, Madison Gesiotto Gilbert is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio's 9th Congressional District.
The district is currently represented by Marcy Kaptur, a Democrat, who is the longest-serving woman in the U.S. Congress. She occupied the office for the past 38 years.
Mrs. Gesiotto Gilbert told The New American that she’s been actively involved in politics for the last 10 years, especially in the pro-life and pro-Second Amendment movements. She also worked with the Trump 2016 presidential campaign and then with his administration.
As a conservative political commentator and columnist for The Washington Times, Madison has been fighting for freedom, justice, the Constitution and conservative values on Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Newsmax, CNN, MSNBC and more. Madison is also a Miss Ohio USA 2014.
To learn more about Madison Gesiotto Gilbert, visit https://www.madisongesiottogilbert.com/meet-madison
The district is currently represented by Marcy Kaptur, a Democrat, who is the longest-serving woman in the U.S. Congress. She occupied the office for the past 38 years.
Mrs. Gesiotto Gilbert told The New American that she’s been actively involved in politics for the last 10 years, especially in the pro-life and pro-Second Amendment movements. She also worked with the Trump 2016 presidential campaign and then with his administration.
As a conservative political commentator and columnist for The Washington Times, Madison has been fighting for freedom, justice, the Constitution and conservative values on Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Newsmax, CNN, MSNBC and more. Madison is also a Miss Ohio USA 2014.
To learn more about Madison Gesiotto Gilbert, visit https://www.madisongesiottogilbert.com/meet-madison
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