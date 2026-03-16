If You Don't Understand the Petrodollar, You Don't Understand Geopolitics

Trump's War in Iran has sparked global fears about the economy. If the Strait of Hormuz were to remain closed, and Dubai, Saudi Arabia, UAE and the other Gulf states continue to come under attack, global oil prices could surge.

Why has Trump launched this attack on Iran now?

Everything comes back to the US Petrodollar system. Oil is at the root of everything. It's been the basis of our global economy since the Second World War.

But what actually is the Petrodollar system? How does it work? Why was it put in place? What's the future of the Petrodollar?

In this video, we dive into the topic. Keeping the Petrodollar afloat explains all the US foreign policy, and all geopolitics, for more than 70 years. Everything from the first Gulf War, to the War in Iraq, to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, to the current War with Iran.



00.00 - Introduction



00.30 - Why Is Oil So Important?

01.17 - How the US Dollar Controlled Global Economy



01.53 - Gold Standard and The Nixon Shock



02.44 - Global Reserve Currency

03.20 - Petrodollar Agreement with the Saudis



04.00 - How the Petrodollar System Works



05.00 - Petrodollar Recycling



05.43 - Future of the Petrodollar



06.06 - Why Hostile Countries Trade In Dollars

06.50 - China and Russia

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Mirrored - Lock Stock Finance

Thanks to John M for Link

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