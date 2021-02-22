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COMcheck Part1: A Breakdown of COMcheck
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10 views • February 22, 2021
When building out a new project it is important that is code compliant. COMcheck is one way to see if your new space complies with codes. Using the COMcheck software you can check for compliance in the categories of envelope, lighting, and mechanical in a simple and cheaper manor. If you would like more information feel free to call and schedule a free consultation at the number below.
702-873-1718
SSA Architecture
7040 Laredo Street, Suite C
Las Vegas, NV 89117
https://www.smallstudioassociates.com/
This video is provided for educational purposes. Use of the ideas shown are done at your own risk. Watching a video or buying cadd software is no substitute for a licensed architect. Initial consultations at our office are always free. Please come by to meet us and see our other work.
Check out our channel on other video platforms using the links below:
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWgppub4TJzNS9Gs46ed3eA
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/P0TuALk6CSRe/
DailyMotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/smallstudioassociates
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-399385
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ssaarchitecture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@smallstudioassociates:f
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user84116251
Metacafe: https://www.metacafe.com/channels/SSA/
702-873-1718
SSA Architecture
7040 Laredo Street, Suite C
Las Vegas, NV 89117
https://www.smallstudioassociates.com/
This video is provided for educational purposes. Use of the ideas shown are done at your own risk. Watching a video or buying cadd software is no substitute for a licensed architect. Initial consultations at our office are always free. Please come by to meet us and see our other work.
Check out our channel on other video platforms using the links below:
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWgppub4TJzNS9Gs46ed3eA
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/P0TuALk6CSRe/
DailyMotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/smallstudioassociates
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-399385
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ssaarchitecture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@smallstudioassociates:f
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user84116251
Metacafe: https://www.metacafe.com/channels/SSA/
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