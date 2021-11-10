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EXCLUSIVE: David Martin On THE ENDGAME Of The Elite! - Jab Tyranny CONTINUES! - WAR ON HUMANITY
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3223 views • November 10, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson talks with David Martin, PhD about the endgame of the global elite as they continue to push the world into a further, more abundant, more destructive tyranny.
As we see the inhuman, tyrannical push for 5 to 12 year olds to be jabbed with poison, David Martin goes into the end goal of the establishment and it's not exactly what you think!
Martin also goes into the solutions to this shocking totalitarianism and how people could save their children. He's dealing with several lawsuits right now as well.
We also talk about the lack of isolation of the so-called virus as the premise of the entire argument promoting the jab is based on a lie within a lie. From PCR tests not being able to test people for anything as far as diagnostics go to covid19 never being isolated from a human and simply cultured in vero monkey kidney cells. Then there's the fact that no study has ever claimed for a moment that being unjabbed hurts the jabbed in any way, shape or form. So all of the premises are based on a complete lie. So one would think we would wash our hands of all of this and relax, right? Instead, tyranny grows by the day and humanity is being robbed of independence and the world is being robbed of humanity. This is evil and will get worse before it gets better. But when will it get better?
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
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World Alternative Media
2021
https://www.activatehumanity.com/
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
And visit The Dollar Vigilante's site for articles, videos and investment tips:
https://dollarvigilante.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson talks with David Martin, PhD about the endgame of the global elite as they continue to push the world into a further, more abundant, more destructive tyranny.
As we see the inhuman, tyrannical push for 5 to 12 year olds to be jabbed with poison, David Martin goes into the end goal of the establishment and it's not exactly what you think!
Martin also goes into the solutions to this shocking totalitarianism and how people could save their children. He's dealing with several lawsuits right now as well.
We also talk about the lack of isolation of the so-called virus as the premise of the entire argument promoting the jab is based on a lie within a lie. From PCR tests not being able to test people for anything as far as diagnostics go to covid19 never being isolated from a human and simply cultured in vero monkey kidney cells. Then there's the fact that no study has ever claimed for a moment that being unjabbed hurts the jabbed in any way, shape or form. So all of the premises are based on a complete lie. So one would think we would wash our hands of all of this and relax, right? Instead, tyranny grows by the day and humanity is being robbed of independence and the world is being robbed of humanity. This is evil and will get worse before it gets better. But when will it get better?
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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