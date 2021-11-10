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EXCLUSIVE: David Martin On THE ENDGAME Of The Elite! - Jab Tyranny CONTINUES! - WAR ON HUMANITY
World Alternative Media
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3223 views • November 10, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson talks with David Martin, PhD about the endgame of the global elite as they continue to push the world into a further, more abundant, more destructive tyranny.
As we see the inhuman, tyrannical push for 5 to 12 year olds to be jabbed with poison, David Martin goes into the end goal of the establishment and it's not exactly what you think!
Martin also goes into the solutions to this shocking totalitarianism and how people could save their children. He's dealing with several lawsuits right now as well.
We also talk about the lack of isolation of the so-called virus as the premise of the entire argument promoting the jab is based on a lie within a lie. From PCR tests not being able to test people for anything as far as diagnostics go to covid19 never being isolated from a human and simply cultured in vero monkey kidney cells. Then there's the fact that no study has ever claimed for a moment that being unjabbed hurts the jabbed in any way, shape or form. So all of the premises are based on a complete lie. So one would think we would wash our hands of all of this and relax, right? Instead, tyranny grows by the day and humanity is being robbed of independence and the world is being robbed of humanity. This is evil and will get worse before it gets better. But when will it get better?

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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson

Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson

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World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesnewspoliticssciencevaccinenwoconspiracymandatevoluntaryismjabdavid martinred pill expocoronaviruscovid19covidplandemicwam
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