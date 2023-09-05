Create New Account
Unthinkable DNC Admission Reveals Trump's True Power
Published 19 hours ago

Donna Brazile, a Democrat titan, has just shattered the liberal narrative live on ABC News! That's right—she openly admits that Donald Trump isn't just a politician but a game-changing movement. Could this be the seismic shift that redefines the 2024 elections?

trumpcurrent eventspoliticsdnctrue power2024 elections

