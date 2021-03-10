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ΣΧΙΖΟΥΝ ΤΗΝ ΕΙΚΟΝΑ ΤΟΥ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΙΑΣ ΟΙ ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΟΙ ΑΡΓΥΡΩΝΗΤΟΙ ΣΤΑΛΙΝΟΧΙΤΛΕΡΙΚΟΙ ΧΑΦΙΕΔΕΣ ΤΟΥ ΔΕΞΙΟΑΡΙΣΤΕΡΟΥ ΠΑΡΑΚΡΑΤΟΥΣ ΠΟΥ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΑ ΤΗΝ ΧΩΡΑ ΚΑΙ ΚΥΝΗΓΑ ΚΑΜΙΑ ΓΡΙΑ ΠΟΥ ΠΑΕΙ ΣΤΗΝ ΕΚΚΛΗΣΙΑ
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10 views • March 10, 2021
ΣΧΙΖΟΥΝ ΤΗΝ ΕΙΚΟΝΑ ΤΟΥ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΙΑΣ ΟΙ ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΟΙ ΑΡΓΥΡΩΝΗΤΟΙ ΣΙΩΝΙΣΤΕΣ ΣΤΑΛΙΝΟΧΙΤΛΕΡΙΚΟΙ ΧΑΦΙΕΔΕΣ ΤΟΥ ΔΕΞΙΟΑΡΙΣΤΕΡΟΥ ΠΑΡΑΚΡΑΤΟΥΣ ΠΟΥ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΑ ΤΗΝ ΧΩΡΑ ΚΑΙ ΚΥΝΗΓΑ ΜΟΝΟ ΚΑΜΙΑ ΓΡΙΑ ΠΑΕΙ ΣΤΗΝ ΕΚΚΛΗΣΙΑ.
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