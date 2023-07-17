Questioning The Narrative with Dr. Shannon Kroner and Chris Paul | MSOM Ep. 790

In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan interviews Dr. Shannon Kroner about her new book ‘I’m Unvaccinated and That’s OK”. She talks about the suppressed research proving vaccine injuries exist and talks about the difficult conversations and defensive debate necessary to live as an unvaccinated child in modern society.





Next, Chris Paul talks about the race for the Republican nominee and President Trump’s strategy of dealing with his competition.









https://linktr.ee/imyourmoderator





https://rumble.com/TheInfoWarrior





https://www.buymeacoffee.com/jasonbermas





Want to tune in on the go? Listen to the podcast version of this episode below!





AMP INSIDER: Talk with our show hosts live on “Ask The Expert”. Go deeper with your research with archived shows and discounts on Patriot resources!





When You Subscribe Now + Use the Code ‘BERMAS’ You’ll Receive The First Month for Just $1 –





https://ampinsider.us/amp/signup/MSOM





It’s Patriots like you, who help fund AMP’s efforts to provide uncensored news you can trust.





SUPPORTING OUR PATRIOT SPONSORS = SUPPORTING AMP!





Don’t Wait for the Next Financial Crisis – Get a Free Gold Consultation Now!

https://bit.ly/kirkelliotphdjmc





Are you one of the nearly 60% of Americans who are concerned about running out of money? If so, we have the solution for you. Receive a free consultation and a free e-book about annuities – the financial product that can provide you with guaranteed income for life:

https://www.americanmediaperiscope.com/cleveland





Don’t Let Communications Blackouts Leave You Vulnerable – Get a Private Satellite Phone Now! https://bit.ly/ampsatphones





Looking to Promote Your Business? Reach a loyal demographic of freedom-loving Americans who vote with their dollars. Promote your patriot business on AMP NEWS. Contact Sean Morgan at: [email protected]





Use Our Code AMP888 For Special Discounts at:





Support Patriot Mike Lindell who has been canceled by the woke corporations!

Get American Made Products for your home!

https://MyPillow.com





“Laetrile works, you bet your life” – Save 10% off your entire order:

https://rncstore.com/AMPNEWS





FOLLOW US ON SOCIALS: https://linktr.ee/ampnews





LISTEN TO OUR SHOW PODCASTS: https://podcast.ampnews.us





AMPINSIDER – A COMMUNITY AND RESOURCE TO CONNECT WITH LIKE-MINDED PATRIOTS:

HTTPS://AMPINSIDER.US/





The content in our videos SHALL NOT be construed as tax, legal, insurance, construction, engineering, health, electrical, financial advice, or other & may be outdated or inaccurate; it is your responsibility to verify all information. You must conduct your own research. These videos are for entertainment purposes ONLY. If you need advice, please contact a qualified CPA, attorney, insurance agent, contractor/electrician/engineer/etc., financial advisor, doctor, or the appropriate professional for the subject you would like help with.