Why I Believe in Astrology (Repost)

Recorded October 28th, 2021, this is a repost of a video log I recorded with my thoughts on Astrology and why I believe in it.



I think Astrology is the driving force behind the deep state, as their satanic minions use this ancient form of grass roots psychology to manipulate people and to organize groups with specific cosmic events to enhance their effectiveness. It behooves all freedom loving people to know of these potentials which may enhance our survival if we only take the time to understand them, and act accordingly. Ultimately it starts with self awareness which is always a good thing.