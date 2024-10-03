IRAN REVENGES NOW! Nevatim Airbase destroyed by missiles quickly

Viral videos on the internet show how all Iranian missiles hit their designated targets in the occupied Palestinian territories, at the Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel, which Iran said was the time to give a firm response to the Zionist regime's aggression. The attack on the night of October 1, 2024, about 25 to 40 hypersonic missiles managed to evade Israeli anti-missile shield, and the US Navy Ship failed to intercept the missiles, which hit the military base directly. It is known that Nevatim Airbase, which is located 15 km from the Negev desert, is an air base that houses a squadron of fighter jets such as the F-35, and used to be a place where Israel received American bombs in the aggression on Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen. Now, the air base is being destroyed to the maximum by order of the Supreme Commander of the Iranian Armed Forces, AYATOLLAH KHAMENEI! Chief of General Staff of the IRGC Armed Forces, Major General Muhammad Baqeri asserted that “In this Operation True Promise 2, Iran targeted the Mossad base in Tel Aviv, the Nevatim Airbase, the Hatzerim Base which houses the F-35 and F-15 used in the assassination of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the IDF radar arrays, and the staging area for Israeli tanks.” Initial damage assessments reported that the Nevatim Air Base as well as Israel’s so-called Air Force One were badly damaged by the unhindered missile strikes, making them now inoperable. Open sources said that around 20 F-35 5th generation fighter jets, which bombed the Gaza Strip and Lebanon with over 85,000 tons of explosives last year, have been disabled there.

Iran finally broke its long silence and launched a large-scale missile attack. The Iranian Revolutionary Guards said the attack was in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas political director Haniyeh, Hezbollah supreme leader Nasrallah, and Revolutionary Guard Brigadier General Abbas Nirfurshan. ''If the aggressor responds with a counterattack, we will target all its infrastructure, retaliating a thousand times over,'' Muhammad Baqeri warned. Currently, regular and extensive flights of dozens of Iranian warplanes are being carried out across the country, on alert to detect and neutralize possible attacks by Zionist fighter jets.

