Distractions Set Up to Control Us & Move Us to AntiChrist's Mark of the Beast - JD Farag [mirrored]

Mirrored copy of " Prophecy Update (Resurrection Sunday) - 2023-04-16: What We're Distracted By and Why " posted on JDFarag.org

URL: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy

WEBSITE: https://www.jdfarag.org/

.

RESOURCES:

- Bill H.J.Res. 7

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/legislation/2023/04/10/bill-signed-h-j-res-7

- Project Next Gen

https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2023/04/10/operation-warp-speed-successor-project-nextgen

- Breitbart, "Joe Biden’s White House was involved in the raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence."

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2023/04/10/report-joe-bidens-white-house-involved-in-raid-on-donald-trumps-mar-a-lago-residence

- Bloomberg, "Biden Faces Awkward Talks Abroad After Classified Files Leak"

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/biden-faces-awkward-talks-abroad-after-classified-files-leak/ar-AA19HOAK

- 34-Count Felony Indictment of Donald J. Trump

https://manhattanda.org/district-attorney-bragg-announces-34-count-felony-indictment-of-former-president-donald-j-trump

- Just The News, "Dominion can't discuss Jan. 6 in Fox News suit, judge rules"

https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/dominion-cant-discuss-jan-6-six-fox-news-suit-judge-rules

- NBC News, "Security and political crises in Israel converge to create a perfect storm"

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/israel-palestinians-syria-lebanon-west-bank-gaza-rcna79077

- Al Jazeera, "Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 409"

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/4/8/russia-ukraine-war-list-of-key-events-day-409

- Quotationfrom the author of Brave New World, Aldous Huxley

https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/425564-there-will-be-in-the-next-generation-or-so-a

- Jerusalem Post, "New COVID variant XBB.1.16 under WHO observation as cases spike.”

https://www.jpost.com/health-and-wellness/coronavirus/article-739088

- Pfizer patent, "Methods and systems of prioritizing treatments, vaccination, testing and/or activities while protecting the privacy of individuals."

https://patents.google.com/patent/US11107588B2/en

- Federal Reserve announces July launch for the FedNow Service

https://www.federalreserve.gov/newsevents/pressreleases/other20230315a.htm

- Fox News, "JPMorgan CEO suggests government seize private property to quicken climate initiatives."

https://www.foxnews.com/media/jp-morgan-ceo-suggests-government-seize-private-property-quicken-climate-initiatives

.

.

.

.

