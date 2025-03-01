White House BRAWL! Trump/Vance Vs Zelensky | Tate Bros Released to US | Epstein File Debacle 2/28/25

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Weekly News Report! Just when you thought the news cycle couldn't get any spicer, Trump, JD, and Zelensky just turned the White House into a WWE Smackdown event for the world to see. No, really, you have to see it to believe it! Zelensky was reportedly actually kicked out of the meeting. All is not well in MAGA world-conservative influencers pushed to get Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan released from house arrest and granted leave to travel to the United States. The brothers are being charged with sex trafficking, rape of a minor, and money laundering. The charges are still in effect. Pam Bondi and many podcasters have mud on their faces after the nothing burger Epstein files dropped. It appears the binders they were given were at least written in English only, as Trump signed an EO making English the official language of the United States. Important things are happening, you see. Get Ready For This Week’s Headline News! Read More:
https://www.resistancechicks.com/white-house-brawl/
