White House BRAWL! Trump/Vance Vs Zelensky | Tate Bros Released to US | Epstein File Debacle 2/28/25

Weekly News Report! Just when you thought the news cycle couldn't get any spicer, Trump, JD, and Zelensky just turned the White House into a WWE Smackdown event for the world to see. No, really, you have to see it to believe it! Zelensky was reportedly actually kicked out of the meeting. All is not well in MAGA world-conservative influencers pushed to get Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan released from house arrest and granted leave to travel to the United States. The brothers are being charged with sex trafficking, rape of a minor, and money laundering. The charges are still in effect. Pam Bondi and many podcasters have mud on their faces after the nothing burger Epstein files dropped. It appears the binders they were given were at least written in English only, as Trump signed an EO making English the official language of the United States. Important things are happening, you see. Get Ready For This Week’s Headline News! Read More:

https://www.resistancechicks.com/white-house-brawl/





*NEW!!! Resistance Chicks General Store with 8 new products ready to GO! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com





Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney





Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC









Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com





https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%