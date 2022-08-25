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Does it Really Matter?
DO NOT TALK
DO NOT TALK
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1 view • August 25, 2022

He shot my arm off!': 80-year-old store owner shoots would-be robber

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pq9p1QzJ9wY


Norco store owner: This isn't a good place to rob-Fox

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4MQW90qyIlY



James P. Bradley

https://bradleysenate.com/


Interview

https://www.facebook.com/DJLeeMedia/videos/1191964614930393


Promotion:

https://loomisflooringusa.com/

Foretold: The Covid-19 Effect - Trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RNufKQZX34A

https://www.betterworldbooks.com/product/detail/foretold-the-covid-19-effect-1682353184

https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/57973617-foretold

Help contribute to a growing channel Fund Raising: https://givesendgo.com/G3F3W

Links:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/donottalk/

https://locals.com/member/Do_Not_Talk

CharLee email: [email protected]

Kirk email: [email protected]

Truth Social @DONOTTALK


Rudy Running for Congress

Rudy Recile for Congress- https://rudyforuscongress.com

Rudy Facebook- Rudy for Congress

Small business owner, retired Army Major, first-generation American running for Congress in 8th District

https://contracostaherald.com/small-business-owner-retired-army-major-first-generation-american-running-for-congress-in-8th-district/

Solano Republican Assembly Proudly endorses, Rudy Recile for U.S. Congress, District 8 for the 2022 election.

https://www.facebook.com/100065242291564/posts/322040739980667/?d=n

https://forefront-aerial.com

Facebook/groups/bootsonthegroundwithcharleeandrudy

https://gettr.com/user/bootswithcnr

Keywords
californiasenatecorruptdystopiadonottalkbrandley
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy