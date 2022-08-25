Does it Really Matter?

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He shot my arm off!': 80-year-old store owner shoots would-be robber
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pq9p1QzJ9wY
Norco store owner: This isn't a good place to rob-Fox
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4MQW90qyIlY
James P. Bradley
https://bradleysenate.com/
Interview
https://www.facebook.com/DJLeeMedia/videos/1191964614930393
Promotion:
https://loomisflooringusa.com/
Foretold: The Covid-19 Effect - Trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RNufKQZX34A
https://www.betterworldbooks.com/product/detail/foretold-the-covid-19-effect-1682353184
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/57973617-foretold
Help contribute to a growing channel Fund Raising: https://givesendgo.com/G3F3W
Links:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/donottalk/
https://locals.com/member/Do_Not_Talk
CharLee email: [email protected]
Kirk email: [email protected]
Truth Social @DONOTTALK
Rudy Running for Congress
Rudy Recile for Congress- https://rudyforuscongress.com
Rudy Facebook- Rudy for Congress
Small business owner, retired Army Major, first-generation American running for Congress in 8th District
https://contracostaherald.com/small-business-owner-retired-army-major-first-generation-american-running-for-congress-in-8th-district/
Solano Republican Assembly Proudly endorses, Rudy Recile for U.S. Congress, District 8 for the 2022 election.
https://www.facebook.com/100065242291564/posts/322040739980667/?d=n
https://forefront-aerial.com
Facebook/groups/bootsonthegroundwithcharleeandrudy
https://gettr.com/user/bootswithcnr