Some people don’t believe in God while others acknowledge His existence but they don’t truly know or understand Him. It is against this backdrop that Pastor Charles speaks about God’s redemption plan. Knowing who God is and how He thinks is vital to understanding concepts like sin, atonement and the work of Jesus on the cross. As a Christian, if you don’t understand the redemption plan, how can you effectively present the Gospel to an unsaved person?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1183.pdf

Understanding the Redemption Plan

RLJ-1183 -- APRIL 26, 2009

