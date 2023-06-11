Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Understanding the Redemption Plan
2 views
channel image
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Published Sunday |

Some people don’t believe in God while others acknowledge His existence but they don’t truly know or understand Him. It is against this backdrop that Pastor Charles speaks about God’s redemption plan. Knowing who God is and how He thinks is vital to understanding concepts like sin, atonement and the work of Jesus on the cross. As a Christian, if you don’t understand the redemption plan, how can you effectively present the Gospel to an unsaved person?

Sermon Outline:  https://eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1183.pdf

Understanding the Redemption Plan

RLJ-1183 -- APRIL 26, 2009

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or any time during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

Keywords
gospeljesuseternalredemptionslavation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket