Demon Jumps Into Man 1:07

From 1:07 to 1:08. The demon is fast but you if you watch the man with his back turned toward the camera you will see the black mist, slingshot into his body. Entire movement was less than .15 from 1-second. If you take that 1-second and dissect it by 10ths, the black mist forms over the left shoulder, darkens, shoots into the lower back and moves up the spine to just below the neck; forms an alien face with white tongue, staring at you. All of this is less than 1-second; yet, you can stop the video at 1:07. From 1:07, click on and off quickly to pause and see.