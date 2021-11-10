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Truth About "Havana Syndrome"
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81 views • November 10, 2021
The Government is lying about their knowledge of the technology being used to attack government employees causing "Havana Syndrome" In fact United Stated citizens complained about being attacked with this technology years before any reports were made and there's even a CIA engineer who's helped develop the technology admitting it was used on citizens for non consensual human experimentation directed energy weapons testing.
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