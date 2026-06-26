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Swiss Chard: The Underrated Superfood You Need Now
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* Swiss chard offers affordable, nutrient-dense nutrition, containing fiber, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and only 35 calories per cooked cup.

* Rich vitamin K, vitamin C, iron, magnesium, and fiber support bones, immunity, digestion, heart, and metabolic health.

* Antioxidant-rich Swiss chard has historical medicinal use and research highlighting compounds that may protect overall cellular health.

* Separate stems and leaves before sautéing, then season simply, or substitute Swiss chard in favorite recipes easily.

* Dietitians recommend Swiss chard as a versatile, budget-friendly leafy green supporting long-term health through regular consumption and variety.




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