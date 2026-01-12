Beneath the Surface - FULL DOCUMENTARY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Premiered 2 hours ago
Examining one of the most disturbing and least discussed realities of our time: allegations of mind control and organised child abuse.
LOOKING AWAY WON’T MAKE IT GO AWAY.
This is an Ickonic Original Film, and has been made available free of charge to get this message out far and wide, any form of support you can give Ickonic would be greatly appreciated.
Either join as a member by signing up here for thousands of hours of original content and new shows every day - https://ickonic.com/question-everything
Or please drop a donation towards the production of this vital documentary here - https://buy.stripe.com/3cs01y5WPgbOcJ...
Channel Sponsor - https://organised.co/HEALTHCODE
Pre-order David's New Book - The Roadmap: https://shop.ickonic.com/product/the-...
Tickets for Live Events: https://openvisioneventslimited.tellt...
Sign up to the Ickonic Media Platform: https://www.ickonic.com
Latest News From David Icke: www.davidicke.com
Social Media
/ davidicke
/ davidicke
https://www.minds.com/davidickeofficial
https://onstellar.com/davidickeofficial
Transcript