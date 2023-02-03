Create New Account
Horticulture What It Takes To Cultivate Healthy And High-Yielding Crops
Surviving Hard Times
In this episode, we are joined by expert horticulturist Robert Westerfield. Robert is the Senior Public Service Associate for the University of Georgia, where he specializes in vegetables and woody ornamentals.

Robert is one of the leading authorities in horticulture at the University of Georgia, where he develops agent consumer resources, teaches master gardener classes, and conducts agent training. In addition to these responsibilities, he also works with mass media contributing to TV, radio, and newspaper productions.

plantsoil healthhigh-yielding crops

