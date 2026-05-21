Big Plans. Big Problem.

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The Fed’s New Chair Has A Plan. It Won’t Work.
* Kevin Warsh says he wants to shrink the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet, normalize monetary policy and restore credibility.
* With the U.S. buried in debt and global bond markets already bracing for severe inflation, that plan may be dead on arrival.
* Shrinking the Fed balance sheet may actually push yields higher.
* Fiscal dominance means the Fed has far less freedom than it used to.
* Markets are pricing in higher rates, not lower ones.
* Changing the inflation gauge looks more like a work-around than a solution.
* Gold and silver remain the simplest protection.
GoldSilver (21 May 2026)