BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Big Plans. Big Problem.
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
1002 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
66 views • Yesterday

The Fed’s New Chair Has A Plan. It Won’t Work.

* Kevin Warsh says he wants to shrink the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet, normalize monetary policy and restore credibility.

* With the U.S. buried in debt and global bond markets already bracing for severe inflation, that plan may be dead on arrival.

* Shrinking the Fed balance sheet may actually push yields higher.

* Fiscal dominance means the Fed has far less freedom than it used to.

* Markets are pricing in higher rates, not lower ones.

* Changing the inflation gauge looks more like a work-around than a solution.

* Gold and silver remain the simplest protection.


GoldSilver (21 May 2026)

https://youtu.be/QInTdNtSzDU

Keywords
fiat currencyfederal reservegoldsilverinflationinterest ratesfiat currenciesmonetary policycentral banksprecious metalscentral bankfed balance sheetbond marketsbond yieldsprecious metalfiscal dominancealan hibbardkevin warshinflation gauge
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Silver Singularity: A review of the book that sees through the matrix

The Silver Singularity: A review of the book that sees through the matrix

Belle Carter
U.S. Crude Inventories Fall 9.1 Million Barrels, Nearly Three Times Larger Than Expected

U.S. Crude Inventories Fall 9.1 Million Barrels, Nearly Three Times Larger Than Expected

Sterling Ashworth
The Racket of Empires: Exposing how the military-industrial complex profits from human suffering

The Racket of Empires: Exposing how the military-industrial complex profits from human suffering

Ramon Tomey
White House Announces Imminent Bitcoin Reserve Plan, Official Says Legal Hurdles Cleared

White House Announces Imminent Bitcoin Reserve Plan, Official Says Legal Hurdles Cleared

Sterling Ashworth
Report: U.S. Official Lobbied Saudi Arabia to Release Funds for Gaza Board of Peace

Report: U.S. Official Lobbied Saudi Arabia to Release Funds for Gaza Board of Peace

Douglas Harrington
Iran Presents Peace Proposal to Washington with Three Key Demands

Iran Presents Peace Proposal to Washington with Three Key Demands

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy