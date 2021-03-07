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(I) Most Private Cloud Option? NextCloud Server (w/Tor .onion Address!) On Raspberry Pi At Home
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84 views • March 07, 2021
For top Cloud privacy and security, host your own NextCloud server with it's own Tor .onion domain (no domain registration cost, encrypted traffic, more decentralized, invisible to the internet, encrypted and proxied multiple times). Full control: communicate/share securely, the most private combination to collaborate.
And if you want to help further support content like this I appreciate sdcard/coffee/small hardware support here (plus extra writing/posts here): ' https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech '
I also offer/create custom images/kits for those interested in serious privacy/security. One option: a dual functioning box that provides simultaneous custom Privacy Torified WiFi Router w/NextCloud Server as a Tor .onion hidden service. Save yourself hardware and space, and your privacy/security, and support this channel in the process. I believe in your right to privacy, a basic human right..
For more info: righttoprivacy[at]tutanota.com
Thank you for visiting!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro/comparing 3 antenna setups using LoRa
01:41 How to find/listen to voice transmissions
04:43
Blog: https://politictech.wordpress.com
BMAC: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech (Support my privacy work/channel for small hardware costs)
ODYSEE VIDEO/FILE CHANNEL: ' https://odysee.com/$/invite/@RTP:9 '
PEERTUBE DECENTRALIZED: https://tube.tchncs.de/accounts/rtp_tips
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ri...
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/your...
BRANDNEWTUBE: https://brandnewtube.com/@RightToPrivacy (NEW)
https://www.gitlab.com/Aresesi: some of my stuff (see my above Odysee for file downloads as well!)
https://www.github.com/RightToPrivacy (privacy scripts and more)
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Pinetab Linux Tablet/Computer shown in video (Pine64): https://www.pine64.com
Video Made In KDENLIVE: https://kdenlive.org
Computer using Parrot Linux www.parrotsec.org
And if you want to help further support content like this I appreciate sdcard/coffee/small hardware support here (plus extra writing/posts here): ' https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech '
I also offer/create custom images/kits for those interested in serious privacy/security. One option: a dual functioning box that provides simultaneous custom Privacy Torified WiFi Router w/NextCloud Server as a Tor .onion hidden service. Save yourself hardware and space, and your privacy/security, and support this channel in the process. I believe in your right to privacy, a basic human right..
For more info: righttoprivacy[at]tutanota.com
Thank you for visiting!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro/comparing 3 antenna setups using LoRa
01:41 How to find/listen to voice transmissions
04:43
Blog: https://politictech.wordpress.com
BMAC: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech (Support my privacy work/channel for small hardware costs)
ODYSEE VIDEO/FILE CHANNEL: ' https://odysee.com/$/invite/@RTP:9 '
PEERTUBE DECENTRALIZED: https://tube.tchncs.de/accounts/rtp_tips
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ri...
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/your...
BRANDNEWTUBE: https://brandnewtube.com/@RightToPrivacy (NEW)
https://www.gitlab.com/Aresesi: some of my stuff (see my above Odysee for file downloads as well!)
https://www.github.com/RightToPrivacy (privacy scripts and more)
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Pinetab Linux Tablet/Computer shown in video (Pine64): https://www.pine64.com
Video Made In KDENLIVE: https://kdenlive.org
Computer using Parrot Linux www.parrotsec.org
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