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Stop the Damaging Lockdowns.- Jacinda Adern New Zealand
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81 views • September 11, 2020
Bill Muehlenberg is right…
The Case Against Lockdowns (and Police States)
Sep 10, 2020
The experts are telling us lockdowns are NOT the way to go:
‘Unless we have extreme and indefinite lockdowns in place, we’re all gonna die.’ That is basically the daily mantra we hear from the corona alarmists and the panic-mongers, fuelled by an alarmist press and power-drunk politicians. Never mind that the facts and the evidence tell us otherwise.
https://billmuehlenberg.com/2020/09/10/the-case-against-lockdowns-and-police-states/
https://100daystodemocracy.wordpress.com/2020/09/06/from-two-typically-generous-australians-in-contrast-to-our-literary-mafia/
https://100daystodemocracy.wordpress.com/2020/08/15/the-indefatigable-bruce-moon-his-unmissable-book-political-corruption/
The Case Against Lockdowns (and Police States)
Sep 10, 2020
The experts are telling us lockdowns are NOT the way to go:
‘Unless we have extreme and indefinite lockdowns in place, we’re all gonna die.’ That is basically the daily mantra we hear from the corona alarmists and the panic-mongers, fuelled by an alarmist press and power-drunk politicians. Never mind that the facts and the evidence tell us otherwise.
https://billmuehlenberg.com/2020/09/10/the-case-against-lockdowns-and-police-states/
https://100daystodemocracy.wordpress.com/2020/09/06/from-two-typically-generous-australians-in-contrast-to-our-literary-mafia/
https://100daystodemocracy.wordpress.com/2020/08/15/the-indefatigable-bruce-moon-his-unmissable-book-political-corruption/
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