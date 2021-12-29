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CDC ADMITS PCRs Don't Work! - The FRAUD Is Being EXPOSED!
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20125 views • December 29, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent claim by Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC that PCRs will no longer be used after quarantining due to the fact that they will come up positive regardless of whether someone is sick for about 12 days.
This has in the past lead to millions being forced home from work, into quarantine facilities and banned from seeing their family and friends. It has lead to vast numbers of suicides. Now they're openly saying that the tests are false positives and pushing back quarantines to 5 days rather than 14 days.
Meanwhile in Manitoba, Canada, the government is mulling the idea of allowing so-called "covid positive" nurses work despite being sick, even if they're ACTUALLY sick. Meanwhile, if you are unvaccinated, you're a danger and you're not allowed to work.
Think about how absurd this satirical tyranny is at this point and the fact that half the world actually still believes it.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2021
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
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OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent claim by Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC that PCRs will no longer be used after quarantining due to the fact that they will come up positive regardless of whether someone is sick for about 12 days.
This has in the past lead to millions being forced home from work, into quarantine facilities and banned from seeing their family and friends. It has lead to vast numbers of suicides. Now they're openly saying that the tests are false positives and pushing back quarantines to 5 days rather than 14 days.
Meanwhile in Manitoba, Canada, the government is mulling the idea of allowing so-called "covid positive" nurses work despite being sick, even if they're ACTUALLY sick. Meanwhile, if you are unvaccinated, you're a danger and you're not allowed to work.
Think about how absurd this satirical tyranny is at this point and the fact that half the world actually still believes it.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
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Help keep independent media alive!
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BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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