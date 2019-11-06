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Tweet On November 6, 2019 Spoke Of Epidemics Starting Soon In China*Stolen Material? Cases Soar
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Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
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https://twitter.com/EmirYildizdan/status/1138545686100815873
https://www.onaltiyildiz.com/?haber,7658/cin-deki-coronavirusunu-ilk-kez-biz-duyurmustuk
http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/events/2018_clade_x_exercise/pdfs/Clade-X-exercise-presentation-slides.pdf
http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/events/2018_clade_x_exercise/pdfs/Clade-X-A-Brighter-Dawn-Background.pdf
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/did-china-steal-coronavirus-canada-and-weaponize-it?fbclid=IwAR0NdINqTgdnLMHEUTeY76cUY3cGI-luD04EX-AGLtvcTU4AcurkLQNA2vs
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/chinese-researcher-escorted-from-infectious-disease-lab-amid-rcmp-investigation-1.5211567
https://twitter.com/BNODesk
https://twitter.com/zerohedge
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https://twitter.com/MgOqkzLBRPLCHyN/status/1221953668016029698/photo/1
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https://twitter.com/home
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https://www.nj.com/healthfit/2020/01/possible-nj-coronavirus-case-being-investigated-by-health-officials.html
https://www.wmur.com/article/2-people-in-nh-isolated-undergoing-testing-for-coronavirus/30680624
https://www.wmur.com/article/2-people-in-nh-isolated-undergoing-testing-for-coronavirus/30680624#
https://www.dailynk.com/english/north-korea-quarantines-suspected-coronavirus-cases-sinuiju/
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/27/world/asia/china-coronavirus.html
https://www.cbsnews.com/live-updates/china-coronavirus-outbreak-us-plans-wuhan-evacuation-death-toll-number-of-cases-rises-today/
https://www.cbsnews.com/live-updates/china-coronavirus-outbreak-us-plans-wuhan-evacuation-death-toll-number-of-cases-rises-today/
https://twitter.com/intricate119
https://twitter.com/IsChinar
https://twitter.com/MgOqkzLBRPLCHyN/status/1221954556323459072
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-health-shanghai/companies-in-shanghai-cannot-resume-work-before-february-9-due-to-virus-fight-government-idUSKBN1ZQ0M0
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shanghai
https://www.facebook.com/aztecstoicpoet
Please Subscribe & Share!
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please Subscribe to our second channel Evolutionary Energy Arts 2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support!
https://twitter.com/EmirYildizdan/status/1138545686100815873
https://www.onaltiyildiz.com/?haber,7658/cin-deki-coronavirusunu-ilk-kez-biz-duyurmustuk
http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/events/2018_clade_x_exercise/pdfs/Clade-X-exercise-presentation-slides.pdf
http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/events/2018_clade_x_exercise/pdfs/Clade-X-A-Brighter-Dawn-Background.pdf
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/did-china-steal-coronavirus-canada-and-weaponize-it?fbclid=IwAR0NdINqTgdnLMHEUTeY76cUY3cGI-luD04EX-AGLtvcTU4AcurkLQNA2vs
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/chinese-researcher-escorted-from-infectious-disease-lab-amid-rcmp-investigation-1.5211567
https://twitter.com/BNODesk
https://twitter.com/zerohedge
https://twitter.com/apastorepiontti
https://twitter.com/WilliamYang120
https://twitter.com/MgOqkzLBRPLCHyN/status/1221953668016029698/photo/1
https://twitter.com/MgOqkzLBRPLCHyN
https://twitter.com/home
https://twitter.com/CGTNOfficial
https://www.nj.com/healthfit/2020/01/possible-nj-coronavirus-case-being-investigated-by-health-officials.html
https://www.wmur.com/article/2-people-in-nh-isolated-undergoing-testing-for-coronavirus/30680624
https://www.wmur.com/article/2-people-in-nh-isolated-undergoing-testing-for-coronavirus/30680624#
https://www.dailynk.com/english/north-korea-quarantines-suspected-coronavirus-cases-sinuiju/
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/27/world/asia/china-coronavirus.html
https://www.cbsnews.com/live-updates/china-coronavirus-outbreak-us-plans-wuhan-evacuation-death-toll-number-of-cases-rises-today/
https://www.cbsnews.com/live-updates/china-coronavirus-outbreak-us-plans-wuhan-evacuation-death-toll-number-of-cases-rises-today/
https://twitter.com/intricate119
https://twitter.com/IsChinar
https://twitter.com/MgOqkzLBRPLCHyN/status/1221954556323459072
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-health-shanghai/companies-in-shanghai-cannot-resume-work-before-february-9-due-to-virus-fight-government-idUSKBN1ZQ0M0
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shanghai
https://www.facebook.com/aztecstoicpoet
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