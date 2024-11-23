Mujahideen of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades – Youth of Revenge & Liberation in Jenin, as Zionist forces stormed the city and its camp

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A scene depicting the Mujahideen of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades – Youth of Revenge and Liberation in Jenin, as Zionist forces stormed the city and its camp. During the confrontation, the fighters successfully targeted an occupation military vehicle with a high-explosive device, causing casualties among the enemy forces.