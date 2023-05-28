You are already being moved towards the cliff by the earthly power "Beloved children, receive My Blessing. I nourish you with My Will when you invoke Me. Invoke my Holy Spirit when you act and act and ask Him to pour My Blessings, not only upon you and your families, but upon all mankind, so that you may strengthen your Faith in Me and not ...

-----------------

M 5.3 - 3 km N of Aratoca, Colombia





Time - 2023-05-28 11:45:56 (UTC-04:00)

Location - 6.724°N 73.018°W