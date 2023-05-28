Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
YOU ARE ALREADY BEING MOVED TOWARDS THE CLIFF
49 views
channel image
Rick Langley
Published 19 hours ago |

You are already being moved towards the cliff by the earthly power "Beloved children, receive My Blessing. I nourish you with My Will when you invoke Me. Invoke my Holy Spirit when you act and act and ask Him to pour My Blessings, not only upon you and your families, but upon all mankind, so that you may strengthen your Faith in Me and not ...

-----------------

M 5.3 - 3 km N of Aratoca, Colombia

Time - 2023-05-28 11:45:56 (UTC-04:00)
Location - 6.724°N 73.018°W
Depth - 157.8 km

-----------------

M 4.4 - 170 km SW of Emiliano Zapata, Mexico
Time - 2023-05-28 12:16:01 (UTC-04:00)
Location - 18.149°N 105.935°W
Depth - 10.0 km
Keywords
you are alreadybeing movedtowards the cliff

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket