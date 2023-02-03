Groundhog Day EP71

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In this episode Number Six and John Henry along with TNP Contributors Chris Graves and Lisa Belanger are joined by Special Guest Chuck Ochelli. This week's Big 4: Is Gaetz A Red Flag?, Bring Your Own Bombs, Lock, Stock, and No Smoking Guns, and Working In the Cobalt Mine. Check out our Livestreams on Rumble and Odysee every Thursday at 10AM-1PM EST.
Chuck's Website: https://ochelli.com/
Donate to Chuck: https://ochelli.com/donate/
Chuck's Twitter: https://twitter.com/OchelliEffect
Links to all of Chris' content, socials, and where you can donate can all be found here: https://linktr.ee/cgravesmassguy
Lisa's Website: https://thecourtracket.com
Lisa's Socials:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/TPCLJ
Gab - https://gab.com/Critical_Liberty_Zone
Substack - https://criticallibertyreport.substack.com/
Links to all TNP content, socials, and where you can donate to us can all be found here: https://linktr.ee/thenewprisonernumbersix