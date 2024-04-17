UPDATE: This incident has resulted in 14 glorious casualties of the Zionist regime.

Hezbollah Targets Masonic Pyramid Atop of Newly Constructed Zionist Reconnaissance Building





Scenes from the Islamic Resistance’s targeting of the new headquarters of the Western Brigade’s reconnaissance company (146th Division) in the Israeli enemy army in the village of Arab Al-Aramsha, north of occupied Palestine. 2024/04/17





