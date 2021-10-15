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Eating Gluten Kills Bone Marrow Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 10.14.21
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Eating Gluten Kills Bone Marrow Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 10.14.21
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Air Date: Thursday, October 14, 2021
Monologue

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Comparing the U.S. numbers to other countries. Asserting these other countries have a lot less numbers of infections and deaths. Because these peoples don't eat gluten. Contending gluten kills the bone marrow where white blood cells and platelets are grown.
Pearls of Wisdom

Researchers looked at the diets of nearly 34,000 women as part of the Nurses Health Study. Asking them about their diets and lifestyles and following them for four years. Those with sound mental health and no chronic diseases were deemed "healthy agers". Finding those who ate at least two servings of walnuts a week were more likely to be "healthy agers" those who didn't eat walnuts.
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