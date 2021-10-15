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Eating Gluten Kills Bone Marrow Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 10.14.21
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83 views • October 15, 2021
Eating Gluten Kills Bone Marrow Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 10.14.21
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#HBP #diabetes #health
Air Date: Thursday, October 14, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Comparing the U.S. numbers to other countries. Asserting these other countries have a lot less numbers of infections and deaths. Because these peoples don't eat gluten. Contending gluten kills the bone marrow where white blood cells and platelets are grown.
Pearls of Wisdom
Researchers looked at the diets of nearly 34,000 women as part of the Nurses Health Study. Asking them about their diets and lifestyles and following them for four years. Those with sound mental health and no chronic diseases were deemed "healthy agers". Finding those who ate at least two servings of walnuts a week were more likely to be "healthy agers" those who didn't eat walnuts.
Callers
Murry is obese and has concerns over blood in his stool.
Mark is experiencing chronic joint pain.
Tim has a testimonial about how well his pats have done taking the Arthrydex product.
Dale has a friend that suffered an anuerysm.
Paul has chronic foot pain.
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
(800) 212-2613
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
#HBP #diabetes #health
Air Date: Thursday, October 14, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Comparing the U.S. numbers to other countries. Asserting these other countries have a lot less numbers of infections and deaths. Because these peoples don't eat gluten. Contending gluten kills the bone marrow where white blood cells and platelets are grown.
Pearls of Wisdom
Researchers looked at the diets of nearly 34,000 women as part of the Nurses Health Study. Asking them about their diets and lifestyles and following them for four years. Those with sound mental health and no chronic diseases were deemed "healthy agers". Finding those who ate at least two servings of walnuts a week were more likely to be "healthy agers" those who didn't eat walnuts.
Callers
Murry is obese and has concerns over blood in his stool.
Mark is experiencing chronic joint pain.
Tim has a testimonial about how well his pats have done taking the Arthrydex product.
Dale has a friend that suffered an anuerysm.
Paul has chronic foot pain.
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